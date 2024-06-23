2025 NFL mock draft: Complete first-round mock draft predictions
23. Los Angeles Rams: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State
We had to make at least one off-the-wall selection in this 2025 NFL mock draft. The Los Angeles Rams were trying to move up in the 2024 NFL Draft for Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, but there were also rumors that they were interested in moving up for Auburn quarterback Bo Nix. Rams GM Les Snead was teammates once upon a time with Nix’s father at Auburn, so there’s a longtime connection there.
Although Drew Allar isn’t related in the same way, I think the more important detail is that the Rams might have been looking to move up for a QB of the future. How much longer does Matthew Stafford have? How much longer does he even want to play? The Rams could go QB in the 1st round next year, maybe even moving up to do so. One player who could emerge as a possible 1st-round player is Penn State’s Drew Allar. Allar has all of the physical tools to play at the next level and a big season in 2024 could draw the attention of a team like the Rams (or many others).
Some feel like this kid has 1st overall abilities. Some don’t even see him as a 1st-rounder at all. We’ll see what the season brings.
24. Green Bay Packers: Jabbar Muhammad, CB, Oregon
There’s no question that Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur have assembled one of the best all-around rosters in the NFL heading into 2024. They’ve found their quarterback of the future in Jordan Love, who shockingly finished 2nd in the NFL last year in passing touchdowns. One area of the roster that was unfortunately neglected this offseason despite having 11 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft was the cornerback position.
The Packers were jumped in the 1st round by the Lions for Terrion Arnold. They were jumped in the 2nd round by the Eagles for Cooper DeJean. They aren’t going to be denied here with Oregon Ducks corner Jabbar Muhammad falling to them at pick #24 overall. Muhammad was a stud at Washington and has a chance to solidify 1st-round status this coming season. The biggest issue here for the Packers might be size. Muhammad is listed at 5-10, 175 pounds, which wouldn’t meet some of their minimum thresholds.