2025 NFL mock draft: Complete first-round mock draft predictions
27. Philadelphia Eagles: Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama
We saw the Philadelphia Eagles make a borderline unprecedented move in the 2024 NFL Draft by going after cornerback Quinyon Mitchell in the 1st round. They hadn’t taken a cornerback in the first round of the NFL Draft since Lito Sheppard all the way back in the 2002 Draft. I expect Howie Roseman will get back to doing what he typically does in the early rounds of the NFL Draft again in 2025, which is invest in the trenches.
The Eagles have added a lot of talented players through the first round of the NFL Draft on the defensive side of the line of scrimmage in recent years. They’ve got three recent first-round picks over there in Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, and Nolan Smith. Not to mention other players they’ve invested in. On the offensive line, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Eagles go after someone with tackle/guard versatility here in the 2025 NFL Draft and Alabama’s Tyler Booker fits with what they usually prioritize.
28. Cincinnati Bengals: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
There could be some trouble in paradise between the Cincinnati Bengals and pass rusher Trey Hendrickson. Hendrickson is getting up there in age, and even though he’s still obviously a very effective player, the Bengals might start looking at getting younger off the edge. The Ohio State program is basically printing out future NFL starters to be available in the 2025 NFL Draft, and Jack Sawyer could be one of them available later in round one.
Here’s what PFF had to say about him:
"Sawyer was the most well-rounded edge defender in college football last season. He was the only FBS edge who posted 85-plus grades both as a pass-rusher and run-defender.- PFF
The former top-five recruit is a stellar athlete as well. Sawyer placed above the 90th percentile in the past two seasons in PFF’s Game Athleticism Score. He’s a powerful edge at 265 pounds who will need to add some more pass-rushing moves to take his game to the next level."
If we see some of that progression as a pass rusher in 2024, Sawyer could ascend a lot higher than this.