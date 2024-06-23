2025 NFL mock draft: Complete first-round mock draft predictions
29. Baltimore Ravens: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State
Trying to assess the Baltimore Ravens roster and find clear areas to upgrade is like walking up to a castle or mansion and seeing where you can reasonably add value to the home. The Ravens are loaded, and any draft pick they make is going to feel like the rich getting richer. If I can nitpick one area of this roster right now, it is probably the overall depth on the defensive line.
The Ravens always have guys who play extremely well within what they’re asked to do, and occasionally you’ll see players put up insane numbers like we saw last year from Justin Madubuike. But there is room for improvement here overall, and Tyleik Williams could help. At 6-foot-3, 330 pounds, Williams racked up a shocking 10 tackles for loss and 5 batted passes last season for Ohio State.
He would be a tremendous addition this late in round one.
30. Detroit Lions: Jonah Saaviinaea, OL, Arizona
Over the last four years, the Detroit Lions have hit on pick after pick in the NFL Draft. General manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell do such an amazing job at identifying talent to fit their program and culture, and the coaching on this team has done an exceptional job of maximizing all of that talent.
The Lions upgraded the secondary with their top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, moving up to get Alabama’s Terrion Arnold in the 1st round before somehow sniping Missouri’s Ennis Rakestraw in the 2nd round. The value the Lions got was crazy given where they were picking. The value at corner, however, pushed another area of need to 2025 – the interior offensive line. The Lions may have starting needs at a couple of interior spots in 2025 and Jonah Saaviinaea could end up being an instant starter for them at guard.