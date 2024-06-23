2025 NFL mock draft: Complete first-round mock draft predictions
3. Tennessee Titans: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
It feels like the Titans keep on ending up with Shedeur Sanders in these 2025 NFL mock draft scenarios, but if they are picking in the top three, it makes a lot of sense. The Titans have Will Levis right now and they have done their part to surround him with the kind of talent that will allow him to succeed.
They hired an offensive-minded head coach in Brian Callahan. They signed Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd to pair with DeAndre Hopkins at receiver. They added Tony Pollard in NFL free agency. They used their first-round pick on offensive tackle JC Latham. There’s no doubt that Levis needs to perform well this year or he’ll be replaced.
Sanders has been a highly debated NFL prospect but he was good in his first year at Colorado. If he and the Buffs have more team success this year, he could be a lock for the top 3 of next year’s draft.
4. Carolina Panthers: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
When’s the last time we saw multiple Colorado players going in the early portion of the NFL Draft? This would be a fun rarity, not only to see two CU players going in the top five picks of the NFL Draft but to see one of the country’s best QB-WR duos going in back-to-back picks of the top five.
Travis Hunter has been compared to Champ Bailey for his outstanding ball skills, versatility, and athletic traits. There’s no doubt that the Carolina Panthers would be getting a superstar in the making as Hunter could legitimately project as a top-three player at both receiver and corner in this draft class.
He may not be the best player at either position, but that playmaking ability will have his stock soaring all year long. As long as he stays healthy, I would say he’s a lock for the top 10 picks in next year’s class and a team like Carolina might favor him on the defensive side of the ball. I would be shocked if he doesn’t do a little bit of both WR and CB at the NFL level, though.