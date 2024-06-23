2025 NFL mock draft: Complete first-round mock draft predictions
7. Minnesota Vikings: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
The Minnesota Vikings went with a Michigan Wolverine with their top selection in the 2024 NFL Draft (QB JJ McCarthy). Maybe they’ll go after one of his buddies with their first-round pick in 2025. The Vikings revamped their defensive front a little bit in 2024 by adding free agent Jonathan Greenard and 1st-round pick Dallas Turner off the edge. Here, they get one of the best interior defensive linemen in all of college football.
Pro Football Focus graded Michigan’s Mason Graham as the top overall interior defensive lineman in college this coming season:
"The rising junior has a relentless motor to combine with ridiculous agility that makes him nearly unblockable. Even if an offensive lineman gets a clean shot on him, he has great power at 6-foot-3, 318 pounds to shed the block and find the ball carrier. Graham’s a nearly complete defensive tackle who’ll continue terrorizing Big Ten offenses on his way to likely becoming a high selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. If he was eligible for the 2024 draft, he’d likely be the first defensive tackle off the board."- Pro Football Focus
8. Seattle Seahawks: Harold Perkins, LB, LSU
Will the Seattle Seahawks be bad enough to be picking this high in the 2025 NFL Draft? That remains to be seen, of course. That’s one of a large number of teams that’s pretty tough to project right now based on the quarterback situation and a new head coach being in place.
Mike Macdonald is coming over from the Baltimore Ravens and will do his best to replace legendary Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. And there’s work to be done. This Seahawks team felt like it was consistently elevated by Carroll. Not that Macdonald can’t come in and do a good job, but Carroll’s coaching and culture seemed to raise the floor of the organization substantially.
Here, the Seahawks attack one of the positions that has historically been incredibly important to the Ravens – off-ball linebacker. Although Harold Perkins is a bit of a tweener, he’s got outstanding traits and range and could be a high-impact player from day one.