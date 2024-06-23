2025 NFL mock draft: Complete first-round mock draft predictions
9. New Orleans Saints: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
The New Orleans Saints could be an underrated team looking to rebuild next offseason. They were way too strong last year (especially defensively) for me to project a complete bottoming out, but there are warning signs of this team possibly taking a turn for the worst in 2024.
The most notable being the offensive line. Even after adding Taliese Fuaga out of Oregon State in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Saints still have major question marks up front. Is Trevor Penning a bust? How are they replacing Andrus Peat? Will Ryan Ramczyk ever play again?
Beyond the offensive line, the Saints were 31st in the NFL last year in rushing yards per attempt. They lacked balance offensively and you can’t help but wonder how much of their record last year was a result of beating up on really bad teams down the stretch.
There could be some resetting going on next year for New Orleans is all I’m saying. And here they get a big playmaker at corner in Benjamin Morrison who is a legit contender to be the top cornerback off the board next year.
10. Indianapolis Colts: Nic Scourton, DL, Texas A&M
Based on my overall record predictions, I’ve got the Colts picking 10th overall. It feels like I’m having to force this one because I really don’t know that the Colts are going to be that bad. It all depends on whether or not Anthony Richardson can hit the ground running in his second NFL season like he did as a rookie.
Coming off of an injury, that’s anything but a certainty. Not to mention, growth and progression in the NFL are not always linear.
It’s fair to expect the Colts to go after a big-time athlete, no matter where they are picking. Nic Scourton is a fascinating prospect and Purdue transfer who can play all over the defensive front and make an impact. He’s a bully on the defensive line with length, tenacity, and explosiveness. He’s one of the most effective defensive linemen in this class both as a pass rusher and run defender.