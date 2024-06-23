2025 NFL mock draft: Complete first-round mock draft predictions
11. Arizona Cardinals: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
There are a few defensive coaches around the league I think you can trust when it comes to guys who might be a little on the “positionless” side, especially defensively. Jonathan Gannon is one of them. The Arizona Cardinals played extremely well for Gannon last year despite the team not finishing with a great record. It’s clear the foundation is in place for this franchise to make bigger strides in 2024 and Gannon is a big reason why.
And he would be a great coach for someone like Abdul Carter, an off-ball linebacker transitioning to the EDGE thanks to his outstanding athletic traits and overall projection at one of the game’s most important positions. Perhaps a little inspiration here from Micah Parsons, and rightfully so. There’s a lot more money to be made off the edge in the NFL than at off-ball linebacker.
12. Pittsburgh Steelers: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
The Pittsburgh Steelers have popped up this offseason as a team that could end up being interested in a blockbuster trade for someone like Brandon Aiyuk, and while trading for Aiyuk and drafting a receiver in the 1st round of the 2025 NFL Draft aren’t exactly the same, it wouldn’t be shocking if the Steelers took the first receiver off the board next Spring.
Pittsburgh is in a transitional state at quarterback. None of us knows how Russell Wilson is going to work out for that team in 2024, but the Steelers have to continue building around the QB regardless if the guy they build around is on the roster.
Right now, it feels like it’s a toss-up between Tetairoa McMillan and Luther Burden for WR1 status in the 2025 NFL Draft and someone else could always emerge along the way. But the Steelers get a big-play receiver here to hopefully pair up with George Pickens and Roman Wilson.