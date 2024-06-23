2025 NFL mock draft: Complete first-round mock draft predictions
13. Atlanta Falcons: Mykel Williams, DL, Georgia
The Atlanta Falcons invested so heavily in their offense throughout the 2024 offseason. If those investments end up paying dividends (and maybe even if they don’t), general manager Terry Fontenot needs to shift his attention and focus squarely on the defense in 2025. There’s a lot of talent on this roster, but it’s way more loaded offensively than defensively and that could catch up to the Falcons over the course of the 2024 season.
Here, they land another tremendous talent from the Georgia Bulldogs program and perhaps the latest star to come along from that defensive front that has been cranking out stud NFL prospects. Mykel Williams is making the switch to the EDGE position in 2024 and could be one of the bigger breakout player candidates in all of college football this season.
14. Los Angeles Chargers: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
We saw Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers stealing a bunch of guys from the Baltimore Ravens this offseason thanks to the connections Harbaugh has there with his brother as head coach. It was a little surprising that we didn’t see more Michigan guys go to Los Angeles, and I think Harbaugh is going to “correct course” there in 2025 when he has opportunities.
The Chargers moved on from a lot of offensive weapons in 2024: Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Gerald Everett. It’s a new era for this team and the tight end position is crucial for Harbaugh’s offense, which utilizes a ton of 12 personnel and gets the tight end involved in the passing game.
Who better to fill that role for the long-term than a guy who was Harbaugh’s TE1 at Michigan for a National Championship run? Colston Loveland can do it all.