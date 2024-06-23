2025 NFL mock draft: Complete first-round mock draft predictions
17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Luther Burden, WR, Missouri
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a clear decision on the direction of their franchise in the 2024 offseason. They are banking on the continued progression and development of former #1 overall pick Baker Mayfield, who had a great bounce-back year for them in 2023. Mayfield was cast off by the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers before getting a shot in Los Angeles under Sean McVay, and he parlayed that late-season stint into a $100 million contract here in 2024.
Now that the Bucs have their guy at the quarterback position, they’ve got to do whatever they possibly can to make life better/easier for him. How about getting arguably the best receiver in the class in Luther Burden out of Missouri? Thanks to his unique size (5-11, 208 pounds), tackle-breaking ability, and YAC ability, I wonder if Burden will eventually draw some comparisons to Brandon Aiyuk in the way that he plays.
18. Jacksonville Jaguars: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
The Jacksonville Jaguars just spent $275 million on Trevor Lawrence, and have made a number of other substantial investments on the offensive side of the ball over the last couple of years. Even though the defense hasn’t exactly been “neglected” by Jacksonville, it’s starting to feel a little one-sided. One of the top areas of this roster that the Jaguars need to upgrade is the cornerback position. Part of the reason for that is that the Jaguars didn’t get anything out of former first-round pick CJ Henderson.
They’re still recovering from that whole situation, and Ohio State’s Denzel Burke is someone who could help them do exactly that. Burke has 26 passes broken up in three seasons at Ohio State. Although he only has two interceptions in three seasons, Burke has been dominant in single coverage and is outstanding in attacking the line of scrimmage when asked to do so.