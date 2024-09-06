2025 NFL mock draft: Complete first-round mock draft predictions
The 2025 NFL Draft is a ways away, but that still won't stop us from rolling out our latest first-round mock.
Ah, yes. It's that time of year when we put on our GM hats, grab our coffee (or something stronger), and dive headfirst into the glorious chaos that is the NFL Draft. Okay, to be fair we are nowhere near that time. In fact we are just kicking off 2024 NFL Season, but let's be real—we love this stuff. While we’re many many months away from Roger Goodell taking the stage, it’s never too early to speculate, overanalyze, and downright guess who will land where in the 2025 NFL Draft. With a fresh crop of college stars making their case each week, this draft class is shaping up to be loaded with franchise-changing talent.
For now, all 32 teams are in the mix, and we’re tackling every first-round pick. So, let’s get this way-too-early mock draft rolling with the top two teams on the clock!
1. Carolina Panthers: Carson Beck, QB, Georgia
The Panthers are in familiar territory, eyeing a top pick for the second time in three years. With Bryce Young not quite living up to his billing, Carolina might be ready to move on. Enter Carson Beck, the next big thing out of Georgia. Beck is a prototypical pocket passer with a cannon for an arm, and he’s shown impressive poise and accuracy in the SEC. Carolina needs a franchise QB, and Beck’s blend of talent and leadership could be just what they need to hit the reset button.
2. New England Patriots: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
It’s no secret the Patriots are in rebuilding mode, and defense has always been their bread and butter. Will Johnson out of Michigan is the perfect cornerstone for Bill Belichick’s secondary. At 6'2" with incredible length and athleticism, Johnson is a press-man specialist who can lock down opposing receivers. With the Patriots struggling in coverage and lacking a true No. 1 corner, Johnson fills a major need and brings the physicality that Belichick craves.
3. New York Giants: Cam Ward, QB, Washington State
The New York Giants find themselves in need of a quarterback once again, and this time they land Cam Ward out of Washington State. After Daniel Jones struggled to justify his contract and stay healthy, the Giants are ready to move on and inject some fresh energy into their offense. Ward is an athletic, dual-threat quarterback with a big arm and the ability to extend plays, making him a perfect fit for a franchise looking to spark its offense. With the right coaching, Ward could develop into the dynamic QB that the Giants have been missing.
4. Las Vegas Raiders: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
The Raiders are going full rebuild, and what better way to reset than by drafting the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders? Shedeur Sanders has been electric at Colorado under his father’s guidance, showing poise, arm talent, and the ability to deliver in clutch moments. Las Vegas needs a true franchise quarterback, and Sanders' ability to make every throw, combined with his swagger and leadership, gives the Raiders hope for the future. With Davante Adams and a solid offensive line, Sanders could turn Las Vegas into an AFC West contender sooner rather than later.
5. New Orleans Saints: Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky
The Saints have long relied on a dominant defensive line, but with key players aging and their interior defense lacking punch, they turn to Deone Walker from Kentucky. Walker is an absolute force at 6'6" and 345 pounds, and his ability to clog up running lanes while also collapsing the pocket makes him a perfect fit for the Saints' defensive scheme. His power and explosiveness give New Orleans a disruptive presence in the middle, something they’ve lacked in recent years. Walker can be a game-changer for the Saints’ defense as they look to rebuild from the inside out.
6. Denver Broncos: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee
The Broncos have a clear need to bolster their pass rush, and they find the perfect fit in James Pearce Jr. from Tennessee. Pearce has one of the quickest first steps in college football and totaled 10 sacks in his breakout 2023 season. His blend of athleticism, speed, and pass-rushing moves makes him a nightmare for opposing tackles. Denver’s defense has been solid, but with Pearce on the edge, they can take their pass rush to the next level. He’s the ideal piece to pair with the Broncos' solid secondary, helping them generate more pressure and force turnovers.
7. Washington Commanders: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
The Washington Commanders are in desperate need of firepower on offense, and Luther Burden III from Missouri is just the weapon they need. Burden has drawn comparisons to Ja’Marr Chase with his elite route-running, strong hands, and ability to rack up yards after the catch. His production in the SEC speaks for itself, and pairing him with Terry McLaurin would give Washington a dynamic 1-2 punch in their receiving corps. With the Commanders looking to maximize the potential of their young quarterback, Burden could step in immediately as a top-tier playmaker who stretches the field and creates matchup nightmares.
8. Tennessee Titans: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
The Titans have been searching for a game-changing edge rusher, and they land one in Mykel Williams out of Georgia. Williams is an absolute force off the edge, combining size, speed, and power to terrorize opposing quarterbacks. At 6'5" and 265 pounds, he’s physically dominant and has shown flashes of becoming an elite pass rusher. Tennessee desperately needs to improve their defense, and Williams’ ability to collapse the pocket and stop the run makes him the ideal fit. Pairing him with Harold Landry gives the Titans a formidable pass-rushing duo that can cause havoc in the AFC South for years to come.
9. Arizona Cardinals: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
The Arizona Cardinals need to find consistent pass-rush production, and Jack Sawyer from Ohio State is just the man for the job. Sawyer is a versatile, athletic edge rusher with a relentless motor. His ability to both set the edge in the run game and attack the quarterback makes him a valuable asset for a Cardinals defense in need of playmakers. With Arizona’s pass rush struggling in recent years, Sawyer’s explosiveness off the line of scrimmage and ability to disrupt opposing offenses will be a huge boost. He’s the perfect building block for a defense in desperate need of a spark.
10. Minnesota Vikings: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
The Minnesota Vikings are looking for a game-wrecker in the middle of their defensive line, and Mason Graham from Michigan fits the bill. Graham is a disruptive force who can dominate against both the run and pass. His strength at the point of attack allows him to clog running lanes, while his quick first step makes him a threat to collapse the pocket. With several expiring contracts on the Vikings’ defensive line, adding a player like Graham gives them a much-needed anchor in the trenches. His presence will help Minnesota’s defense regain its toughness and improve their ability to stop opposing offenses.
11. Seattle Seahawks: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
The Seattle Seahawks have had issues with offensive line depth, especially at the tackle position. Injuries and inconsistency have plagued their ability to protect the quarterback. Enter Will Campbell, the battle-tested left tackle out of LSU. Campbell has been a rock for the Tigers' offensive line, and his size, strength, and agility make him an ideal fit for Seattle's offense. Whether it’s run-blocking for Kenneth Walker or keeping Geno Smith (or a future QB) upright, Campbell has the skills to immediately improve Seattle’s offensive line. With concerns over Abe Lucas' long-term health, Campbell provides much-needed stability on the offensive front.
12. Indianapolis Colts: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
The Colts’ defense has a lot of potential but lacks a true playmaker in the secondary. Malaki Starks from Georgia is the solution. Starks is a dynamic safety who can cover ground with his elite range and athleticism. He excels in coverage, with the ability to track the ball and create turnovers, while also being physical enough to contribute in run support. His versatility allows him to play deep, cover in the slot, or come up in the box when needed. With Starks anchoring their secondary, the Colts get a game-changing defender who can elevate their defense to the next level.
13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have long relied on their defense to keep them competitive, but their pass rush has waned in recent seasons. Enter Nic Scourton, the powerful edge rusher from Texas A&M. At 6'4" and 285 pounds, Scourton has the size and strength to dominate offensive tackles while possessing the agility to be a disruptive force in the backfield. His versatility allows him to line up inside or outside, making him a valuable chess piece for the Buccaneers’ defense. With veterans like Shaquil Barrett aging, Scourton would be a perfect addition to revitalize Tampa Bay’s defensive front and bring much-needed pressure to opposing quarterbacks.
14. Atlanta Falcons: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
The Falcons land one of the most unique and dynamic prospects in the draft with Travis Hunter, the two-way star from Colorado. Though Hunter excels at both cornerback and wide receiver, his future in the NFL likely lies on the defensive side of the ball. Hunter’s ability to lock down receivers with his elite athleticism, footwork, and ball skills makes him a potential shutdown corner. For a Falcons defense that has struggled in the secondary, Hunter brings star power and versatility. With Hunter locking down one side of the field, Atlanta could transform its pass defense, allowing them to compete in a wide-open NFC South.
15. Pittsburgh Steelers: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been searching for a true game-changing wide receiver, and Tetairoa McMillan from Arizona could be the answer. At 6'5", McMillan is a big-bodied target with elite hands and the ability to make contested catches in traffic. His deep-threat potential and impressive catch radius would give whoever the QB is a reliable go-to weapon, particularly in the red zone. McMillan has the ability to dominate at all levels of the field, making him a dangerous addition to the Steelers’ offense. Pairing him with George Pickens would give Pittsburgh a dynamic receiving duo, allowing their offense to take the next step forward. If Pickens, somehow isn't part of the future they'll have a replacement in place.
16. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
The Jacksonville Jaguars are building something special around Trevor Lawrence, but protecting their franchise quarterback remains a priority. Kelvin Banks Jr., the standout offensive tackle from Texas, is the perfect addition to solidify their offensive line. Banks is a powerful blocker with excellent footwork, capable of handling the best pass rushers in the league. With both Cam Robinson and Walker Little entering free agency, Banks could step in as a plug-and-play left tackle, keeping Lawrence upright and creating running lanes for Travis Etienne. His versatility and skill set make him a perfect fit for Jacksonville's growing offensive unit.
17. Chicago Bears: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan
The Chicago Bears are in desperate need of a dominant presence on the defensive line, and Kenneth Grant from Michigan fits that role perfectly. Grant is a massive, disruptive force at 6'3" and 320 pounds, with the ability to collapse the pocket and stop the run. His strength and quickness make him a nightmare for interior offensive linemen, and his ability to clog running lanes will be critical for a Bears defense that struggled to stop the run in 2024. Grant’s presence in the middle of the line would free up linebackers and create more opportunities for the pass rush, giving Chicago’s defense a much-needed boost.
18. Los Angeles Rams: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
The Los Angeles Rams need to revamp their defense, and Barrett Carter out of Clemson brings the versatility and athleticism they need at linebacker. Carter is a rangy, athletic defender who excels in coverage and can rush the passer when called upon. He’s fast, instinctive, and has the ability to play both inside and outside linebacker. For a Rams defense that has seen a significant decline in production, Carter’s sideline-to-sideline playmaking ability could provide a much-needed spark. With his ability to play multiple roles, Carter would instantly become a centerpiece of the Rams’ defensive rebuild.
19. Cleveland Browns: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
The Cleveland Browns are looking to add more firepower to their offense, and Emeka Egbuka from Ohio State is just the receiver they need. Egbuka is an explosive playmaker who excels as both a deep threat and a possession receiver. His route-running is polished, and his ability to gain yards after the catch makes him a dangerous weapon in any offense. With Amari Cooper aging and Elijah Moore’s future uncertain, adding Egbuka gives the Browns a dynamic receiver who can immediately contribute alongside Jerry Jeudy. He would help elevate Deshaun Watson’s passing game and provide a reliable target for years to come.
20. Los Angeles Chargers: Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss
The Los Angeles Chargers are in the process of revamping their defensive front, and Princely Umanmielen from Ole Miss is an ideal addition. Umanmielen is a powerful, quick edge rusher who excels at converting speed to power, making him a tough matchup for offensive tackles. His athleticism allows him to both rush the passer and set the edge against the run, giving the Chargers a versatile weapon on defense. With Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack aging, Umanmielen could step in as the next great pass rusher for Los Angeles, ensuring the Chargers continue to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
21. New York Jets: Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama
The New York Jets are focused on protecting their quarterback, whether it's Aaron Rodgers or a future signal-caller, and Tyler Booker from Alabama is the ideal solution. Booker is a powerful, versatile interior offensive lineman who excels at both pass protection and run blocking. His size and strength allow him to handle even the toughest defensive tackles, making him a key asset for the Jets’ offensive line. With injuries and inconsistency along the interior of the line, Booker’s ability to anchor the middle will be crucial for the Jets' success. Adding him solidifies their offensive line and gives them the stability needed to protect their quarterback and establish a dominant run game.
22. Miami Dolphins: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State
The Miami Dolphins have been building a strong defense but need help on the interior of the defensive line. Tyleik Williams from Ohio State is the answer. Williams is a stout run-stopper who can also generate pressure up the middle, giving Miami a disruptive presence in the trenches. His strength and quickness allow him to collapse pockets and plug running lanes, making him a versatile defensive tackle. With Christian Wilkins likely to hit free agency, Williams could step in as a key piece of Miami’s defense, fortifying the interior line and giving the Dolphins the muscle they need to compete in the AFC.
23. Dallas Cowboys: Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville
The Dallas Cowboys are always looking to bolster their secondary, and Quincy Riley from Louisville is the perfect fit to pair with Trevon Diggs. Riley is an athletic cornerback with great instincts and ball skills, making him a playmaker in man coverage. His ability to break on the ball and create turnovers would be a huge asset for a Dallas defense that thrives on big plays. With Riley locking down one side of the field, the Cowboys could create one of the most formidable cornerback tandems in the league, helping them stay competitive in the NFC.
24. Green Bay Packers: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
The Green Bay Packers have a glaring need in the secondary, and Denzel Burke from Ohio State provides the lockdown corner they’ve been searching for. Burke’s combination of speed, technique, and physicality allows him to excel in man-to-man coverage. With the Packers facing uncertainty at the cornerback position due to free agency, Burke would immediately step in as a starter and help solidify the secondary. His ability to shut down opposing receivers gives Green Bay a much-needed defensive boost as they look to maintain a strong defense in a competitive NFC North.
25. Buffalo Bills: Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville
The Buffalo Bills need to inject youth into their pass rush, and Ashton Gillotte from Louisville is a dynamic edge rusher who can provide just that. Gillotte’s quickness off the edge and ability to bend around offensive tackles make him a constant threat to get to the quarterback. His high motor and relentless pursuit will help boost a Bills pass rush that has struggled with consistency. As the Bills look to stay competitive in a tough AFC, adding a young, explosive pass rusher like Gillotte could help take their defense to the next level.
26. Houston Texans: Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU
The Houston Texans have found their franchise quarterback in C.J. Stroud, and now they need to protect him. Emery Jones Jr., the standout offensive tackle from LSU, is the perfect fit to anchor their offensive line. Jones is a strong, athletic tackle with the footwork and power to excel in both pass protection and run blocking. His ability to handle elite pass rushers will be critical for the Texans as they look to build a competitive offense around Stroud. With Jones securing the blindside, Houston’s offensive line would get a major upgrade, giving Stroud the protection he needs to develop into an NFL star.
27. Cincinnati Bengals: Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
The Cincinnati Bengals are in need of an edge rusher to complement Trey Hendrickson, and Landon Jackson from Arkansas fits the bill. Jackson is a long, athletic edge rusher with excellent quickness and the power to disrupt the pocket. His versatility allows him to set the edge against the run while still being a dominant pass-rusher. The Bengals need more depth and rotational talent on their defensive line, and Jackson’s relentless motor and ability to generate pressure will help solidify their front. His presence could take Cincinnati’s defense to the next level, providing more sacks and turnovers.
28. Philadelphia Eagles: Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State
The Philadelphia Eagles have a need in their secondary, particularly at safety, and Kevin Winston Jr. from Penn State provides the versatility and physicality they crave. Winston is a rangy safety who excels in both coverage and run support. His instincts and ball skills make him a perfect fit for Philadelphia’s defense, where he can play deep or in the box. The Eagles' secondary has had gaps, and Winston’s ability to cover ground and contribute on multiple fronts would make him an immediate starter. His athleticism and intelligence would elevate an already strong Eagles defense.
29. Detroit Lions: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
The Detroit Lions continue to build their defense by adding another elite pass-rusher in JT Tuimoloau from Ohio State. Tuimoloau is a physically imposing edge rusher with tremendous power and versatility. He can set the edge against the run while also creating havoc in the backfield on passing downs. Pairing him with Aidan Hutchinson would give the Lions one of the most dangerous pass-rushing duos in the NFL. Tuimoloau’s ability to collapse the pocket and force quarterbacks into mistakes makes him a valuable addition to a Lions team looking to dominate the trenches.
30. Baltimore Ravens: Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virginia
The Baltimore Ravens are always looking to bolster their offensive line, and Wyatt Milum from West Virginia is the perfect addition. Milum is a versatile offensive tackle with excellent footwork and strength, capable of playing on either side of the line. With Ronnie Stanley dealing with injuries in recent seasons, the Ravens need a reliable tackle to protect Lamar Jackson. Milum’s ability to handle speed rushers and create running lanes in the ground game makes him a perfect fit for Baltimore’s physical offense. His presence would provide much-needed stability to the Ravens’ offensive line.
31. San Francisco 49ers: Tate Ratledge, OT, Georgia
The San Francisco 49ers continue to prioritize their offensive line, and Tate Ratledge from Georgia gives them a powerful and versatile option at tackle or guard. Ratledge is a mauler in the run game with great size and strength, making him a natural fit for the 49ers' zone-blocking scheme. With Trent Williams nearing the end of his career, Ratledge provides an eventual replacement who can solidify San Francisco’s offensive line for years to come. His ability to play multiple positions along the line makes him a valuable asset for the 49ers’ physical, run-heavy attack.
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia
The Kansas City Chiefs are always looking to add dynamic weapons to their offense, and Oscar Delp from Georgia is an exciting prospect at tight end. With Travis Kelce nearing the end of his career, Delp offers a perfect successor who can learn from the best while contributing immediately in two-tight-end sets. Delp is a versatile pass-catcher with great hands, route-running ability, and the size to be a red zone threat. His ability to stretch the field and create mismatches makes him an ideal fit for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' high-powered offense, ensuring the tight end position remains a focal point for years to come.