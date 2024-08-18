2025 NFL mock draft: Complete two-round mock draft predictions
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of the most underrated teams in the NFL, even after they surprised everybody last year by not only winning the NFC South, but then beating the Philadelphia Eagles in a playoff game. You have to give credit to the coaching staff in Tampa Bay, led by Todd Bowles, but also to general manager Jason Licht, who knows how to build a roster.
The Bucs are an underrated potential team on next year’s QB market, but they are financially banking on Baker Mayfield keeping on an upward trend, even without Dave Canales. The Bucs haven’t been able to keep everyone despite their emphasis on re-signing in-house guys, and one of the positions that has seen a lot of turnover is cornerback. Ohio State’s Denzel Burke has the look of a player that could easily come in and start right away for Bowles and have a big impact.
20. Los Angeles Rams: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
Depending on who you ask, the projection for Quinn Ewers could be as high as the top five of next year’s draft. Other people might say he’s more likely to be a Day 2 pick at best. This season is going to be crucial for Ewers, who has – to this point – held off star QB prospect Arch Manning down there at Texas. Ewers has the gamer trait, which I think will be something that Rams head coach Sean McVay really covets.
McVay and the Rams could very well be in the quarterback market next offseason with Matthew Stafford flirting with retirement and struggling with injuries in the back half of his NFL career. Even if Stafford is on the roster next year, the Rams could have one eye on the future. There were rumors they might have been interested in moving up for a QB in the 2024 NFL Draft.