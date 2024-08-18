2025 NFL mock draft: Complete two-round mock draft predictions
23. Buffalo Bills: Tacario Davis, CB, Arizona
The Buffalo Bills took on a lot of change in the 2024 offseason. The contract of quarterback Josh Allen is finally starting to take its toll, and the Bills had to make some necessary sacrifices to move forward. Notably, they moved on from wide receiver Stefon Diggs, their starting safety duo of Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, as well as former first-round pick Tre’Davious White.
The cornerback position for the Bills is something to watch as we progress through the 2024 season. Rasul Douglas, a veteran acquired in a mid-season deal with the Packers last year, might legitimately be this team’s best option at the position. It could be time to reset at cornerback next offseason and a rangy playmaker like Tacario Davis – a rare 6-foot-4 cornerback prospect – could end up being part of the solution.
24. New York Jets: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State
The New York Jets have to be a little blindsided by the whole situation with Haason Reddick happening right now. Reddick has requested a trade and made a public spectacle over the Jets not giving him a new contract, which is understandable because that’s part of the reason he wanted out of Philadelphia in the first place.
But trading for Reddick forced the Jets to make salary dump moves like trading starting defensive end John Franklin-Myers to the Denver Broncos for virtually nothing. That kind of trade really hurt the team up front and reinforcements will be needed. We know Jets GM Joe Douglas never saw an Ohio State Buckeye he didn’t like, and Tyleik Williams makes a lot of sense to be the pick here with the Jets’ need on the defensive front.