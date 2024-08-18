2025 NFL mock draft: Complete two-round mock draft predictions
25. Green Bay Packers: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
This might be a bit of an underwhelming selection for the Green Bay Packers, but their top need is at the cornerback position and someone else is going to have to step up to be considered for this pick range. The linebacker position has been overhauled a bit in Green Bay since the arrival of new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, who runs a base 4-3 defense.
That overhaul could continue in 2025 as the Packers look to assemble a top-tier trio of young players at the position between former first-round pick Quay Walker, 2024 second-round pick Edgerrin Cooper, and Barrett Carter here.
Since Jeff Hafley was coaching in the ACC, he’ll be plenty familiar with Carter’s game and potential fit in his defense.
26. Cincinnati Bengals: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
It’s not a requirement for the Cincinnati Bengals to go with an offensive playmaker here, but they do have a number of contract situations to sort out with wide receivers Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase, and all of the investments they’ve made in the offensive line could lead to at least a slight change in offensive philosophy after this season.
The Bengals have the size and power up front offensively to be a great landing spot for someone like Ashton Jeanty, who might be the best all-around running back and offensive weapon in the 2025 class. Jeanty plays all three downs and would be running behind a bunch of absolute powerhouses in Cincinnati on that offensive line.