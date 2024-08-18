2025 NFL mock draft: Complete two-round mock draft predictions
27. Miami Dolphins: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan
The Miami Dolphins already have a track team offensively. As much as I love projecting them to draft Michigan tight end Colston Loveland to be the final stone in the offensive infinity gauntlet, we’ll have to roll with another Michigan player in this 2025 NFL mock draft scenario.
The Dolphins get Kenneth Grant for their defensive line to continue revamping a unit that suffered one of the most underrated losses of the 2024 offseason. The Dolphins said goodbye to Christian Wilkins, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency. Getting Kenneth Grant might not be a one-for-one replacement, but with all of the other moves the Dolphins have been making the last couple of years, that defensive front could be top-tier in 2025 with a pick like this.
28. Houston Texans: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
We don’t know if Stefon Diggs is going to be in Houston beyond this season. Diggs is an aging veteran and a fun one-year rental for the Texans, but he might not be in the long-term plans. And that’s okay. The Texans could be staring this scenario in the face during the 2025 NFL Draft, and while CJ Stroud isn’t the GM, his presence on the roster certainly informs major decisions.
Stroud would be reunited with Emeka Egbuka in this scenario, and that would probably make both guys really happy. Egbuka wasn’t draft-eligible when Stroud left, but he probably wishes he was. He struggled with the change at QB last year as well as injuries, and his stock has dipped a bit. He could rise again this year but his fit with the Texans makes sense no matter what.