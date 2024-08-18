2025 NFL mock draft: Complete two-round mock draft predictions
29. Baltimore Ravens: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
The Baltimore Ravens are always one of the most well-built rosters in the entire league. General manager Eric DeCosta does so well at attacking needs through free agency with smart moves, but also always finding a way to land steals throughout the NFL Draft despite picking late in each round.
It feels like JT Tuimoloau is such a “Ravens” pick from that perspective. This is a player who was once one of the most coveted recruits in the country. Even though he’s struggled a little bit to have that true “breakout” year in Columbus, Tuimoloau has the traits to be consistently disruptive off the edge. And he could put it all together in the 2024 season and rise to a draft position even higher than this. He would help the Ravens in the pass rush.
30. Detroit Lions: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona
This is just one of those mock draft picks I really love. The Detroit Lions have an identity as a team under head coach Dan Campbell. They want to kick you in the teeth and then step on you as you watch them rumble into the end zone. Their offensive line really embodies that mentality when you watch them play, and they might need a new member of the band next offseason.
Former starter Jonah Jackson departed for the Rams in free agency this offseason and with all of the other guys getting big-money deals this offseason (Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell), the Lions might need to get a top-tier prospect for the interior offensive line who is also cost-controlled.
Jonah Savaiinaea could be a great fit for them this late in the first round.