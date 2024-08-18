2025 NFL mock draft: Complete two-round mock draft predictions
31. San Francisco 49ers: Princely Umanmeilen, DL, Ole Miss
The San Francisco 49ers have done so well building a contender in the NFC, it’s easy to overlook sort of the eyebrow-raising struggles they have had in terms of drafting and developing on the defensive line in the last handful of years.
Of course, Nick Bosa is one of the best edge players in the league. Getting Javon Hargrave was a great use of free agency assets. But the failure of Javon Kinlaw after the DeForest Buckner trade definitely hurt, and the 49ers had to let go of veteran Arik Armstead this past offseason.
They need to start hitting on some picks on the defensive line in the draft and Princely Umanmeilen could be a nice fit this late in round one with his playmaking ability (11.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks last season).
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Sebastian Castro, CB, Iowa
It would be somewhat of a shocker to see a guy who has primarily played in the slot land in the top 32 overall picks, but Iowa’s Sebastian Castro could be a great fit for the Kansas City Chiefs, specifically.
The Chiefs were forced to trade away L’Jarius Sneed this offseason due to him demanding a new salary, and that move obviously hurt the secondary. Steve Spagnuolo is going to be breaking in some young defensive backs this coming season, and even though Trent McDuffie is one of the top young corners in the league, Castro could step in and start in the slot right away.
When it comes to coverage ability and run support, Castro is an absolute dawg.