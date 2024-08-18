2025 NFL mock draft: Complete two-round mock draft predictions
3. Washington Commanders: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
We typically have the Commanders taking an offensive tackle in this slot, and I’m sure future 2025 NFL mock draft scenarios will have them taking tackles again, but there does exist a scenario in which they take maybe the best player in the entire class. You probably aren’t going to see a cornerback going 1st overall, so a prospect of Will Johnson’s caliber could be a value pick even at #3 overall.
Johnson has been compared to Pat Surtain II coming out of Alabama for his combination of elite size, athletic traits, technique, and pro-readiness. We know Dan Quinn likes cornerbacks with good size on the outside and adding Johnson would give him a pair of former Michigan studs in the secondary to go along with Mike Sainristil, the team’s second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
4. New York Giants: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
The New York Giants need another quarterback or four or five to emerge from this year’s draft class. Every time I put together a 2025 NFL mock draft scenario, the Giants seem to just miss out on the top quarterbacks. Now, it’s possible that other players will emerge. We saw six quarterbacks selected in the top 12 picks of the 2024 NFL Draft and there are a lot of quarterbacks who could end up rising to this pick slot.
With that said, I don’t know that we’re quite there yet with any of the other guys in this class. That could change in the next couple of months. For now, the Giants go after offensive tackle Will Campbell to continue to fortify their line in front of Daniel Jones or whoever is playing quarterback. Campbell is one of the best offensive tackles in the country and would probably slide in at right tackle where Jermaine Eluemunor is currently the starter for the G-Men.