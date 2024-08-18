2025 NFL mock draft: Complete two-round mock draft predictions
7. Tennessee Titans: Mykel Williams, EDGE/DL, Georgia
The Tennessee Titans are another team picking near the front of this 2025 NFL mock draft that I’m just not sure will be this bad in 2024. It really does depend on what Will Levis is capable of doing in leading this team. But there are a lot of things to like about the Titans and their direction right now. They have a number of older veterans on the roster and you could also see this team being a major seller at the trade deadline if things go poorly.
General manager Ran Carthon comes from the San Francisco 49ers where he saw how valuable and important it is to build in the trenches defensively. There might not be a better player off the edge in this year’s draft than Mykel Williams. Some even have him as the top defensive end in the class and he could be in line for a big-time breakout season at Georgia this year.
8. Minnesota Vikings: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
If you need a good indicator of exactly where the Vikings are at with their cornerback position right now, consider a couple of things. They just made a trade with the Dallas Cowboys, sending former second-round pick Andrew Booth to Dallas in exchange for former third-round pick Nahshon Wright, a player who was on the roster bubble in Dallas and is on the final year of his rookie deal.
The Vikings also just recently hosted Stephon Gilmore on a free agent visit in hopes of potentially adding him to the starting lineup before the beginning of the season. It’s clear that this team is in the market for help at the cornerback position, and Benjamin Morrison can provide it. One of the top cornerbacks in college football, Morrison has nine interceptions in his first two college seasons and is a pre-season All-American with the goods to start immediately at the NFL level.