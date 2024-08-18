2025 NFL mock draft: Complete two-round mock draft predictions
9. Indianapolis Colts: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky
The Indianapolis Colts have a really fun roster and general manager Chris Ballard has done his part to appeal to the hearts of NFL Draft fans all over the world with his emphasis on players who have a high RAS (Relative Athletic Score). The Colts’ roster isn’t perfect, but they are going to be fast and athletic. And they hope that Shane Steichen is the straw that stirs the drink.
One of the players I believe is going to absolutely rise throughout the NFL Draft process this year is Kentucky’s Deone Walker. This is a 350-pound defensive lineman who had 7.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss last year. You don’t often see that kind of production behind the line of scrimmage for a player of this size. But Walker is a menace up front and someone the Colts might be able to rely on to play 60-70 percent of the snaps. That projection could ultimately determine his overall draft status for teams.
10. Arizona Cardinals: Luther Burden, WR, Missouri
I love Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch as much as the next guy, but when Jonathan Gannon was in Philadelphia, he saw exactly how impactful it could be for an offense to have not just one but two absolute studs at the wide receiver position. The Eagles used a first-round pick on DeVonta Smith and traded another first-round pick to get AJ Brown from the Titans.
Here, the Cardinals go with a receiver in the top 10 in back-to-back years, snagging Missouri’s Luther Burden, one of the best after-the-catch receivers in all of college football. Getting Burden into the mix offensively would give the Cardinals a deadly group of young skill players for Kyler Murray to spread the ball to. The question is, if Arizona is picking in the top 10 again next offseason, what does that mean about Kyler Murray’s future with the team?