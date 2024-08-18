2025 NFL mock draft: Complete two-round mock draft predictions
11. Los Angeles Chargers: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
There were plenty of rumors in the lead-up to the 2024 NFL Draft that the Chargers were enamored by Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. And if you pressed Jim Harbaugh for an honest answer, I would be willing to bet that his pick came down to one of Joe Alt, Malik Nabers, or Brock Bowers at #5 overall this past year.
Ultimately, Harbaugh stayed on-brand by taking Joe Alt, fortifying his offensive line. But the offensive weaponry for the Los Angeles Chargers remains a major question mark for that team right now. The tight end position, especially.
How about Harbaugh going out and snagging a player he’s very familiar with? The Chargers not only get a tight end, but they get a player who has already played in Harbaugh’s offense, and done so at a high level. Colston Loveland is a player who can play in-line as well as line up as a big slot and be a weapon both in the running and passing game.
12. New Orleans Saints: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas
The New Orleans Saints are a team that could end up being one of the more surprisingly bad teams in the league in 2024. They could also be way better than we expect, but with Dennis Allen as their head coach and Derek Carr at the quarterback position, it feels like things are kind of shaping up for this team to be worse than expected.
One of the major concern areas for this roster right now is the offensive line. Ryan Ramczyk’s career could be in jeopardy as he makes his way back from a knee injury. Trevor Penning could be on the way toward first-round “bust” status after a rough couple of years to open up his career. The Saints have Taliese Fuaga in the fold now, but a player like Kelvin Banks could come in and start immediately at the left tackle position and help rebuild this team from the ground up.
And we might be talking about him protecting Spencer Rattler eight months from now…