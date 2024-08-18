2025 NFL mock draft: Complete two-round mock draft predictions
13. Denver Broncos: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
The Denver Broncos are one team that I believe could really shock a number of people in the 2024 season. A lot of the changes the Broncos made in 2024 were addition by subtraction, and Sean Payton proved his worth as a head coach by taking a five-win team in 2022 to an eight-win team in 2023. And Payton historically has never won fewer than seven games as a head coach.
The Broncos are one of those team in the 2025 NFL Draft that are kind of hard to project. I do like the fit of Travis Hunter sticking in the state of Colorado, but would he play receiver or corner in Denver? With the potential emergence of Riley Moss, I actually think Hunter could be the WR1 of the future for the Denver Broncos. This would be a really fun fit for Sean Payton and his offense, which doesn’t seem to have a viable WR1 beyond this season.
14. Chicago Bears: Nic Scourton, EDGE/DL, Texas A&M
The Chicago Bears have had such a fun offseason in 2024 and everyone in the Bears fan base deserves to be excited about the direction things are heading. Caleb Williams looks like a legit franchise quarterback there, even though we haven’t seen any real regular season games yet, and the Bears are obviously buying that he is.
They recently tried to trade for Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon, who ended up getting traded to the Atlanta Falcons, so we know the Bears are in the market for a pass rusher and I think Nic Scourton could be a fun option for them in next year’s draft. Scourton has the type of size to play all over the defensive line and he would give them another presence opposite Montez Sweat for Matt Eberflus and his defense.