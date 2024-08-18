2025 NFL mock draft: Complete two-round mock draft predictions
15. Jacksonville Jaguars: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
There is a chance we could see Georgia safety Malaki Starks make some Bulldog history if he’s picked this high in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"While Starks is far from the only Bulldog with first-round potential, he is the only Bulldog in his position to hold such a title. Starks’ NFL Draft prestige is somewhat of a rarity amongst Bulldog safeties. In the modern NFL Draft history, the Bulldogs have had just two players at the safety position taken in the first round. Ben Smith was taken 22nd overall in the 1990 NFL Draft and Lewis Cine was most recently selected as the 32nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. "
Georgia Bulldogs on SI
There is no question that Starks is worthy of potentially being the highest-drafted safety in Georgia history, and he would be a big-time pickup for a team like the Jaguars, who have really liked Georgia defenders in the draft in recent years.
16. Atlanta Falcons: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
We all thought the Atlanta Falcons were going to come away with the top defensive player on their board in the 2024 NFL Draft before they made the shocking decision to take Washington star quarterback Michael Penix Jr. The Falcons have since course-corrected just a little bit, adding Matthew Judon and Justin Simmons in less than 24 hours at one point last week.
The additions of Judon and Simmons are actually kind of crazy for a team like Atlanta, which was already looking like they might be one of the most improved teams in the league if the Kirk Cousins move could work out. But Atlanta needs to keep on going after pieces for Raheem Morris and his defense. Abdul Carter could be the next big-time athlete to come out of the Penn State program and project as a top-tier edge rusher.