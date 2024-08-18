2025 NFL mock draft: Complete two-round mock draft predictions
17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
The saga between the Pittsburgh Steelers and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk seems to be close to coming to an end. Things have gotten as far as Ian Rapoport reporting the 49ers and Steelers actually had a deal in place to bring Mike Tomlin’s doppelganger to Pittsburgh, but the 49ers are still working to get a long-term deal done with him as well. And his teammates in San Francisco seem to think Aiyuk is sticking around.
We’ll see what ends up happening. One way or the other, the Steelers are going to need to add to their wide receiver room in 2025. George Pickens should be a long-term fit there, but they traded Diontae Johnson this past offseason and more playmaker help is needed. At this juncture, Tetairoa McMillan would be a gift from the football gods. The Steelers are one of those teams who always seem to get great value in the NFL Draft and this would be no different.
18. Cleveland Browns: Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU
It’s going to be interesting to see what happens with the Cleveland Browns in the 2024 season. They obviously overachieved last year thanks to their defense, because they had about 800 injuries at the quarterback position. The ability of Joe Flacco to come in and help this team get to 11 wins is what’s prevented the Deshaun Watson trade from being unanimously described as the worst trade in league history.
Can Watson actually stay on the field this year for the Browns? We’re all waiting with bated breath. Part of the equation is obviously the offensive line, where the Browns have had a number of key injuries as well. Notably, starting tackles Jed Wills and Jack Conklin have dealt with injuries in recent years and a long-term solution at tackle could soon be necessary. LSU tackle Emery Jones Jr. is the best player on the board and just so happens to fill arguably their biggest roster need.