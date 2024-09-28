2025 NFL mock draft: Early 1st-round predictions with Jalen Milroe on top
19. Detroit Lions: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona
This player-team fit has been one of my favorites for a long time and I still believe the Detroit Lions could be one of the most likely teams in this year’s draft class to end up taking an offensive lineman whenever they are on the clock.
Losing Jonah Jackson to the Rams was a big one, but the Lions have also been dealing with an injury to center Frank Ragnow and they are getting older at guard with both Graham Glasgow and Kevin Zeitler in the starting lineup.
Jonah Savaiinaea is a tackle right now but he projects well to the guard position going forward and has the nasty disposition the Lions will love.
20. New Orleans Saints: Will Campbell, OL, LSU
Typically, we have seen Will Campbell going much higher in our 2025 NFL mock drafts due to the position he plays and perhaps the lack of top-end talent overall in this class. There are a number of folks in the NFL Draft community who feel like Campbell’s limitations and issues this season (penalties, pass protection) could end up dropping him down boards overall.
But there is likely still a starting NFL left tackle there, and the Saints capitalize on his fall in this mock scenario. The Saints could be moving on from Trevor Penning – a 2022 first-round pick – after this season or at least giving him some tough competition. They brought in Taliese Fuaga in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft and they could dip into the offensive line well once again here.