2025 NFL mock draft: Early 1st-round predictions with Jalen Milroe on top
23. Houston Texans: Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina
The Houston Texans have not been good defensively to start this season, which has contributed a little bit of concern into an otherwise exciting 2-1 start to the season. The Texans were torched against the Minnesota Vikings last week with Sam Darnold throwing four touchdown passes.
The turnovers by CJ Stroud and a missed field goal didn’t help in terms of overall field position, but the Texans are going to need reinforcements in the secondary. They also might be one of the teams that is uniquely positioned to be patient with Shavon Revel, a big-time playmaker at corner out of East Carolina who just recently suffered a torn ACL.
Revel was on pace to be picked in the top 10 prior to his injury, so this could end up being a really nice overall value for a team like Houston.
24. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan
The Pittsburgh Steelers would probably love to have a known long-term option at the quarterback position right now, and we’ll see how well Justin Fields progresses as the season goes along, but there’s no secret sauce with this team beyond head coach Mike Tomlin. The Steelers simply win with dominant defense year in and year out.
And they win with dominant defense because they know how to identify personnel on that side of the ball, and they are opportunistic in the NFL Draft.
The Steelers have also shown a willingness to take some chances on players in recent years like Broderick Jones, one of the most raw players at his position coming out of Georgia. Kenneth Grant is far from a finished product but the athleticism he has for a big man defensively is rare and the Steelers could definitely get the most out of him.