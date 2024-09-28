2025 NFL mock draft: Early 1st-round predictions with Jalen Milroe on top
25. San Francisco 49ers: Harold Perkins, LB, LSU
The San Francisco 49ers have been one of the most snake-bitten teams in the NFL so far this season, but they are still obviously one of the most talented and well-coached teams in the entire league. The 49ers’ injury woes offensively right now overshadow some of the team’s personnel issues defensively, where there are currently only two draft picks (Nick Bosa, Fred Warner) contributing to this team’s defensive front seven.
The 49ers signed free agent De’Vondre Campbell this offseason from the Green Bay Packers, even though the Packers couldn’t wait to get rid of him. Campbell has proven to be a liability for the 49ers at the linebacker position and they need reinforcements there.
Harold Perkins is an athletic, versatile playmaker at the linebacker spot, capable of playing off-ball or rushing the passer. He could be a great addition for the Niners.
26. Baltimore Ravens: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas
I think I make some kind of mention of this in every mock draft that I do, but the Baltimore Ravens just have a way of getting one of the best values in the draft every year, don’t they? And that’s not even limited to the first round…
We’ve had Kelvin Banks routinely going off the board within the top 15 or so picks of just about every 2025 NFL mock draft, so to have him last to this point is kind of wild. The Baltimore Ravens wouldn’t be complaining as we’ve seen this team’s offensive line issues rear their ugly head early on this season.
Banks would have to come in and play some right tackle right away for the Ravens, but that wouldn’t be out of the question at all. He presents great value here, plays a premium position, and fills a need. Arguably the perfect pick.