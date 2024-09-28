2025 NFL mock draft: Early 1st-round predictions with Jalen Milroe on top
27. Seattle Seahawks: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
At this point, Geno Smith has played at a sustainably high level long enough for us to stop wondering when the clock is going to strike midnight on the Cinderella story, right? The Seahawks have even changed offensive systems a couple of times, and Geno is still playing great.
We’ll see how the season progresses from this point forward, but the idea of the Seahawks being cooked over the longer-term with Smith at QB is probably an overplayed narrative at this point. But Seattle does need to potentially address the offensive line even though Charles Cross still looks like a long-term fixture at left tackle.
Aireontae Ersery could potentially come in and start right away over former third-round pick Abe Lucas at right tackle and give Seattle a great pair of first-round bookends.
28. Buffalo Bills: Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State
Say what you want about the Buffalo Bills and Damar Hamlin, but seeing Hamlin pick off a pass in a game after the journey he’s been through over the last couple of years? Well, that was awesome.
As great of a story as Hamlin is, the Buffalo Bills do still potentially have some long-term questions to answer at the safety position. Perhaps he can be a fixture for them along with 2024 second-round pick Cole Bishop, or perhaps the Bills will fall in love with one of the safety prospects from this year’s draft class who look like they could have 1st-round talent.
That includes Penn State’s Kevin Winston Jr., who is one of the biggest game changers at the position when healthy.