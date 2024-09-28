2025 NFL mock draft: Early 1st-round predictions with Jalen Milroe on top

Miami QB Cam Ward entering Week 5 of the CFB season:



• 14 Pass TDs (#1)

• 1,439 Pass YDS (#2)

• 204.94 Pass Efficiency (#2)

• 94.4 QBR (#2)

• 92 Points Responsible For (#2)

• 11.70 Pass YDS per Attempt (#2)

• 16.17 Pass YDS per Completion (#5)



