2025 NFL mock draft: Early 1st-round predictions with Jalen Milroe on top
29. New York Jets: Cameron Ward, QB, Miami
First, let’s just talk a bit about Miami’s Cam Ward. As we discuss this year’s quarterback class potentially being a bit more wide open than in years prior, Ward is one of those guys who has to be in the mix right now for not just the first-round discussion but potentially a lot more than that.
Okay, so what about the New York Jets making a quarterback selection? Well, the Jets got rid of their “future” option when they traded Zach Wilson to the Denver Broncos for next to nothing. How much longer are they going to have Aaron Rodgers around? Can Rodgers sustain the play we saw from him last Thursday against the Patriots?
The Jets may be in a great position here if someone they like – such as Cam Ward – is still sitting on the board late in round one.
30. Green Bay Packers: Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma
I have traditionally given the Green Bay Packers a cornerback in the first round of my 2025 NFL mock draft predictions, but I wonder if linebacker is going to be on the table for this team again next offseason.
That wouldn’t be ideal, because the Packers already have guys they’ve selected in the first round (Quay Walker), second round (Edgerrin Cooper), and third round (Ty’Ron Hopper) on the roster. We’ll have to monitor this position as the year goes along, but the Packers haven’t gotten as much out of their young linebackers as they may have hoped for, and with defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley running a 4-3 base defense, having good players at this position is essential.
Danny Stutsman has been an absolute tackling machine at Oklahoma the last few seasons and could bring that type of instinctive play the Packers need alongside some of their other young guys.