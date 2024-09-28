2025 NFL mock draft: Early 1st-round predictions with Jalen Milroe on top
31. Minnesota Vikings: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
If you’re a Minnesota Vikings fan right now, how can you not be excited about the future of the team?
The Vikings have proven themselves to be exactly what we thought they could be this offseason, which is the ideal landing spot for a young quarterback. The Vikings obviously believed the same as they not only used a 1st-round pick on JJ McCarthy in 2024 but they spent $10 million on Sam Darnold.
While that decision was somewhat scoffed at due to Darnold looking like he might just be an NFL Draft bust, the Vikings have seen him turn in MVP-caliber numbers early this season. So what’s the thinking in adding a running back here? You were already a dream spot for a quarterback this year, why not make that situation even better?
Aaron Jones may not be around for the long haul and Quinshon Judkins is the type of playmaker at the position who could keep the Vikings’ offense absolutely humming.
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Tacario Davis, CB, Arizona
The Kansas City Chiefs are one of those NFL teams that really loves bigger cornerbacks. Under Steve Spagnuolo, you have to be able to win one-on-one matchups in man coverage and one of the ways young players can compensate early on is if they’ve got a lot of size, and Tacario Davis has that in spades.
Listed at 6-foot-4, Davis has an outstanding combination of size, athletic traits, and ball skills. His size is definitely unconventional for the position but after breaking up 15 passes last year, he’s proven that his length can be a major asset for him.
And he would be a near-perfect fit for the Kansas City Chiefs, who are going through a transitional period at the cornerback position this year with L’Jarius Sneed being shipped off to the Titans in the offseason.