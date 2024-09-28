2025 NFL mock draft: Early 1st-round predictions with Jalen Milroe on top
3. Miami Dolphins: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Nobody wants to see Tua Tagovailoa continue to struggle with injuries the way he has dating back to his time at Alabama, and the concern over his concussions in the NFL has gotten to the point that he might legitimately need to consider whether or not he can actually continue his NFL career beyond this season.
Regardless of what Tagovailoa decides, the Dolphins will also need to make longer-term decisions after this season and I wouldn’t be shocked to see them bring in a viable option with their 1st-round pick. If they lose a lot of games this season, they could be in prime position for someone like Shedeur Sanders who could start Day 1 if needed, and thrive with the duo of receivers the Dolphins have to offer.
Not to mention, having a running game like the Dolphins have would be something Sanders has really never known. There will always be pressure on QBs, but with Mike McDaniel signed to a long-term deal in Miami, there might not be a better landing spot for a young QB if the Dolphins are actually in the market next year.
4. Las Vegas Raiders: Carson Beck, QB, Georgia
I don’t know that there is a worse overall quarterback situation in the NFL right now than the Raiders’ situation. The Raiders have Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell, and even Davante Adams is speaking out loud about how badly the team would have wanted Jayden Daniels to get to their pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Raiders get Georgia’s Carson Beck in this 2025 NFL mock draft, and the possibility exists that they could wind up taking him 1st overall if they earn that pick. Beck has been dealing to start this season with seven touchdowns compared to no interceptions.