2025 NFL mock draft: Early 1st-round predictions with Jalen Milroe on top
7. Chicago Bears: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee
The Chicago Bears struck gold with their trade acquisition of Montez Sweat last year, and they clearly have been motivated to add even more to the pass rush after being involved in Matthew Judon trade talks before completing a deal with the Seattle Seahawks for pass rusher Darrell Taylor, who has been a nice pickup.
Still, this remains a longer-term position of need for the Bears and if they are picking in the top 10 next year, they might actually be able to get a steal with the top of this draft likely being more heavily loaded on receivers, quarterbacks, and possibly cornerbacks. James Pearce Jr. has appeared in the top three of many mock drafts and could be the best EDGE from this class when all is said and done. Another cornerstone piece for Ryan Poles and the Bears.
8. Cleveland Browns: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
The Cleveland Browns might have other needs more significant than the wide receiver position on paper, especially on the offensive line and potentially at quarterback, but their needs don’t exactly line up with the board here and they take the best player available in Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan.
McMillan is a big-bodied receiver who could end up pairing really well with Jerry Jeudy and allow the Browns to potentially move on in the offseason from veteran Amari Cooper. McMillan has been arguably the most dominant playmaker in all of college football and looks like he’s going to be an instant hit at the NFL level with his dominance at the catch point as well as after the catch.
The question with a pick like this is undoubtedly going to be – who is throwing McMillan passes in Cleveland next year?
I don’t know how much longer the Browns are going to put up with Deshaun Watson’s inability on the field. Everyone’s been waiting for him to shake the rust off now since 2022.