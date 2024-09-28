2025 NFL mock draft: Early 1st-round predictions with Jalen Milroe on top
9. Indianapolis Colts: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
The Indianapolis Colts are likely going to look to add to their secondary in the 2025 offseason both at the cornerback position and at the safety position as Julian Blackmon is slated to hit NFL free agency next year and a number of other players are in the midst of make-or-break seasons right now.
Malaki Starks has been a top-tier playmaker for Georgia’s star-studded defense ever since he got on campus and looks like he is going to be one of the easiest transitions to the NFL thanks to his instincts and range on the back end. He’s already got an interception for the Dawgs early this season and could be one of the rare exceptions as a safety reaching top-10 status in next year’s draft class.
10. New York Giants: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
Daniel Jones has looked better than many expected so far in the early goings of the 2024 season and the Giants may not be completely off base in expecting him to play well given an improvement in the supporting cast around him. We’re already seeing some evidence of that with the production of Malik Nabers and the fact that the Giants have been in the mix in their first four games for the most part.
Quinn Ewers would be a long-term maneuver at the position, obviously, meaning Daniel Jones would likely get shipped off to the highest bidder. Heck, maybe a return to the Carolinas could benefit Jones and the Giants could ship him to the Panthers. I am still torn on Ewers with his NFL projection but you have to appreciate his gamer mentality and the overall talent is there.
With a touchdown percentage of 10.1 so far this season, Ewers is on pace for the best season of his collegiate career despite the fact that we’ve seen quite a bit of Arch Manning early on this season.