2025 NFL mock draft: Early 1st-round predictions with Jalen Milroe on top
11. Washington Commanders: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
I said I was just using the Week 4 NFL power rankings to make this NFL Draft order but I had to made an editor’s change with the Washington Commanders playing as well as they did on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. You have to tip your cap to Jayden Daniels and Kliff Kingsbury for the outstanding progress we’ve seen here in the first handful of weeks of the season.
As an overall roster, the Commanders still need plenty of work, and they would get a huge boost here from arguably the top defensive lineman in the class. Mason Graham finally had his coming out party for the Wolverines this year in recent weeks and looks like he’s going to project as an every-down stud at the next level.
The Commanders might have a tough time passing on whoever ends up being the best offensive tackle prospect on their board here, but they would lose even more sleep about potentially passing on the chance to take the best interior defensive lineman in this class.
12. Los Angeles Rams: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
If Matthew Stafford continues playing beyond this season, the Los Angeles Rams might be able to just continue adding pieces elsewhere on the roster. They have added some major pieces in the last two years to both the offensive and defensive lines, but the cornerback position has to be addressed soon for the Rams.
Luckily for them, Benjamin Morrison was still available in this mock draft and he’s a pretty easy pick given their situation. The Rams rank 29th against the pass early on this season and have already given up seven touchdown passes through their first three games. A top-flight prospect at corner like Benjamin Morrison would be just what the doctor ordered.