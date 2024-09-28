2025 NFL mock draft: Early 1st-round predictions with Jalen Milroe on top
13. Denver Broncos: Luther Burden, WR, Missouri
If there’s one thing we can clearly see that the Denver Broncos lack early on this season, it’s skill position talent offensively. The Broncos used their 1st-round pick this year on quarterback Bo Nix, and Nix needs some serious help.
Josh Reynolds is Denver’s leading receiver through three games.
The Broncos traded away Jerry Jeudy in the offseason and haven’t gotten the type of production out of 2nd-round pick Marvin Mims that they would have hoped. Luther Burden is a great creator after the catch and could be the go-to threat in the passing game that Sean Payton’s offense currently lacks.
14. Los Angeles Chargers: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Get used to this pick in 2025 NFL mock draft projections. It just makes way too much sense not to happen, at this point.
The Los Angeles Chargers are committed to Jim Harbaugh and the way he likes to do things. We saw Harbaugh go after a number of his brother’s former players with the Chargers becoming California’s version of the Baltimore Ravens this offseason. And we know Jim is going to want former Wolverines on his roster as well.
With an identity of running the ball first, Harbaugh will have a tight end in Colston Loveland who knows his offense, brings that toughness to the table, and can also give Justin Herbert a dynamic weapon in the passing game.