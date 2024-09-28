2025 NFL mock draft: Early 1st-round predictions with Jalen Milroe on top
15. Dallas Cowboys: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
There are other key positions on the roster the Dallas Cowboys could target here, but if Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty is going to buck NFL trends and be drafted in the first round next year, the Dallas Cowboys are probably one of his best potential landing spots.
The top back right now for the Dallas Cowboys is Ezekiel Elliott, who is on his second stint with the team. Behind Elliott, Rico Dowdle has made a handful of plays for the Cowboys.
With Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb having lined up long-term contracts, this is a “luxury” pick that the Cowboys can actually afford. And getting the running game going might be more than just a luxury at this point. Jeanty could have Rookie of the Year potential if he lands in Dallas.
16. Arizona Cardinals: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
It's only been a few weeks so far this season, but the Arizona Cardinals actually have the single worst pass rush win rate out of any team in the NFL.
And you know that must be torturous for head coach Jonathan Gannon, because when he left the Philadelphia Eagles, he left a team that borderline had five different guys who could rack up 10 sacks. The Cardinals need an infusion of talent off the edge, and this could be the NFL Draft class to provide exactly that.
Nic Scourton is not a traditional edge bender but he's definitely an effective pass rusher from a number of alignments up front, something else Gannon will value highly.