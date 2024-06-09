2025 NFL mock draft: Entire first round mock draft predictions
19. New York Jets: Luther Burden, WR, Missouri
The New York Jets finishing in this pick slot next year would be a massive disappointment to that fan base. So many media outlets are calling this one of the top four or five best rosters in the NFL, but it’s all up to the 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers whether they live up to that lofty hype.
The Jets added Mike Williams to their receiver room in 2024, but that was more of a one-year flyer than a long-term investment. The Jets could add a stellar playmaker in Luther Burden here to pair up with Garrett Wilson for the future. The question is – who is playing QB for this team?
The Jets are in a year-to-year window right now and because we don’t know what Rodgers is going to look like, they are going to be one of the most fascinating teams all throughout the 2024 season.
20. Chicago Bears: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
There’s so much to love about the Chicago Bears’ roster for the 2024 season. Ryan Poles has been rebuilding this thing for a few years now, and with the arrival of Caleb Williams comes renewed (high) expectations. Picking 20th overall in next year’s draft would mean the Bears made the playoffs, which would be a massive step forward after having the worst record in the league just two seasons ago.
The Bears hit a home run with the trade for Montez Sweat, but they need another consistent option on the other side of the field to pair up with him. Penn State’s Abdul Carter could be the latest in a long line of players coming out of that program with NFL skills. Among returning college football defenders in 2024, Abdul Carter has the highest pressure percentage.