2025 NFL mock draft: Entire first round mock draft predictions
21. Atlanta Falcons: Mykel Williams, DL, Georgia
Another team this simulator is projecting to take a big step forward in 2024 (besides the Chicago Bears) is the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons went out and spent $180 million on Kirk Cousins this offseason, and the expectation is obviously that Cousins will take the Falcons to the playoffs.
How much is the awkward situation with Michael Penix Jr. going to come into play, though? Maybe not at all. There are reasons to be a little skeptical of Cousins just immediately turning the Falcons into an NFC contender, including how he looks coming off of a major injury.
At any rate, the Falcons have invested so substantially in the NFL Draft offensively in recent years, that they absolutely have to go after a defensive player in 2025. This 2025 NFL mock draft scenario has them landing a local product in Mykel Williams, who has racked up nine sacks in his first two years with the Bulldogs.
22. Miami Dolphins: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
There are not many areas offensively that the Miami Dolphins are “lacking”. The one position group you could be pretty critical of, however, is the tight end position. The Dolphins signed veteran free agent Jonnu Smith earlier this offseason, and he could be an interesting option for a year, but they need to find a longer-term solution here.
Depending on where Jim Harbaugh values him, the Dolphins might not have a chance to draft someone like Colston Loveland in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. But in this situation, they add him like the final Infinity Stone of Thanos’ Gauntlet. The Dolphins have studs at running back, receiver, and quarterback. Getting a tight end like this would give Mike McDaniel his “George Kittle”. Loveland had 649 receiving yards and four touchdowns for the Wolverines last year, and should be an even more integral piece of their offense in 2024.