2025 NFL mock draft: Entire first round mock draft predictions
23. Green Bay Packers: Tacario Davis, CB, Arizona
For my money, one of the most shocking aspects of the 2024 offseason was how little the Green Bay Packers did to “remodel” the cornerback position. They declined the 5th-year option on former first-round pick Eric Stokes, who has only played 12 games the last two years. Jaire Alexander has had some run-ins with the organization and hasn’t been a model of clean health, either.
With 11 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Packers just largely stayed away from that position. That won’t be the case in the 2025 NFL Draft, especially if someone like Tacario Davis is still sitting there for the Packers to take. They make it back-to-back years with an Arizona Wildcat in the 1st round and get Davis for their defensive backfield. He had a whopping 15 passes defended last year and should be in line for another big year of ball production.
24. Houston Texans: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan
The Houston Texans upgraded all over the roster during the 2024 offseason and were one of the most aggressive teams in the NFL – for good reason.
With their top two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Texans got the Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year – CJ Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. How could general manager Nick Caserio not start getting aggressive after back-to-back grand slam selections?
Houston is one of everyone’s favorite teams right now thanks to all of that stellar young talent, and the rich get richer here with Kenneth Grant coming in from the Michigan program. He’s 6-foot-3, 339 pounds, and is an absolute terror coming from the interior defensive line with his combination of length and power.