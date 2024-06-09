2025 NFL mock draft: Entire first round mock draft predictions
29. Detroit Lions: Landon Jackson, DL, Arkansas
At 6-foot-7, 282 pounds, Landon Jackson is one of the scariest players in college football physically. When you combine that size with his tenacity and ability to break through the line of scrimmage, you’ve got a player who is going to catch the eye of Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and that whole staff in Detroit.
The Lions have been assembling one of the most talented rosters in the league since Brad Holmes arrived in 2021, and if they can add a talent like this to the defensive line in 2025, they could quickly become the NFL’s most dominant team in the trenches on both sides of the ball.
The former LSU transfer had 13.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks last year at Arkansas.
30. Baltimore Ravens: Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama
The Baltimore Ravens are one of the NFL’s most well-constructed and well-run organizations from top to bottom. Part of what makes them so great is that they know their identity and they rarely veer away from that. We saw great evidence of that in the 2024 offseason when the Ravens made Derrick Henry a priority addition in free agency. Even though Henry is an aging running back, he’s the type of physical back who can excel in their system and culture.
How are the Ravens able to make moves like signing Derrick Henry? Because they invest in the trenches with big, nasty players offensively. At 6-foot-5, 352 pounds, they don’t come much bigger and more physical than Tyler Booker. He can project at either guard or tackle at the next level.