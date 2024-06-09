2025 NFL mock draft: Entire first round mock draft predictions
31. San Francisco 49ers: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State
The San Francisco 49ers are one of the most well-oiled machines in the entire NFL. The one area we have seen them lose a significant number of players in recent years, however, is on the defensive line. They just said goodbye in the 2024 offseason to former first-round pick Javon Kinlaw, who unfortunately didn’t live up to the billing in that pick slot. They no longer have either DeForest Buckner or Arik Armstead.
It’s a new era for the San Francisco defensive line, and a player like Tyleik Williams could come in and be an important piece of the future puzzle. He had a whopping 10 tackles for loss last year and five batted passes, proving he can knife through the line of scrimmage and disrupt plays despite being listed at nearly 340 pounds.
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Jabbar Muhammad, CB, Oregon
No matter what the Kansas City Chiefs do in free agency or the NFL Draft, it’s just going to feel like the rich getting richer. Even after losing L’Jarius Sneed in the 2024 offseason (via trade with the Tennessee Titans), the Chiefs didn’t draft a cornerback until the 6th round (Kamal Hadden).
Steve Spagnuolo and his staff have done a fantastic job of developing talent in the defensive backfield and you would expect them to go after someone in the 2025 NFL Draft who could make an instant impact. In this 2025 NFL mock draft scenario, they close out the first round by taking former Washington and Oklahoma corner Jabbar Muhammad, who has outstanding ball skills and a high ceiling.
Over the last two seasons, he’s racked up 25 passes defensed, 5.5 tackles for loss, and four interceptions.