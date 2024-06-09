2025 NFL mock draft: Entire first round mock draft predictions
11. Seattle Seahawks: Harold Perkins, LB, LSU
The Seattle Seahawks have so much talent on their roster for new head coach Mike Macdonald to work with, but they play in a tough division and they have an unsettled quarterback situation this year. It wouldn’t be shocking to see Seattle on the veteran QB market in 2025 and it wouldn’t be shocking to see both Geno Smith and Sam Howell playing significant snaps in 2024.
Mike Macdonald and the Ravens have historically really prioritized the off-ball linebacker position, using a first-round pick on Patrick Queen and making a blockbuster deal for Roquan Smith in recent years. I would be surprised if the Seahawks were picking high in next year’s draft and LSU linebacker Harold Perkins wasn’t near the top of their priority list. He’s been an absolute menace with 147 total tackles and seven forced fumbles in his first two years at LSU, along with 26 tackles for loss and 13 sacks.
12. Indianapolis Colts: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
It’s going to be fun to see where the Colts go this coming season if Anthony Richardson can stay healthy for a full year. Maybe there are more growing pains than anticipated, but the floor for that Colts’ offense is raised by Richardson’s ability to run with the football.
Defensively, the Colts have been one of the more underrated teams in the league in recent years, and we saw that unit keep them in a lot of close games last year. NFL teams are going to continue wanting those Georgia Bulldogs defenders because they can come in and play significant roles right away.
Malaki Starks is an All-American safety who has five interceptions and 14 passes broken up over the last two years. He would be a huge asset on the back end of that Colts defense.