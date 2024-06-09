2025 NFL mock draft: Entire first round mock draft predictions
13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
The Buccaneers found new life last year with Baker Mayfield as their quarterback, and general manager Jason Licht was able to continue keeping the band together in the 2024 offseason. The Bucs still look different than the team that won the Super Bowl a few seasons ago, but they have become a new type of contender with Mayfield at QB.
Defensively, you know they are going to continue investing in players for head coach Todd Bowles to develop. The Bucs went a year without drafting a cornerback and that’s not going to happen again in 2025. Denzel Burke only has two interceptions in three college seasons but a whopping 26 passes defensed. If he can turn more of those opportunities to make plays on the ball into interceptions, he could see his stock soar in 2024.
14. Pittsburgh Steelers: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky
One thing you can safely bet on in the NFL Draft just about every year is the Pittsburgh Steelers investing their best pick somewhere in the trenches on either side of the ball. They have deviated a little bit from that in recent years, but investing in the offensive line or defensive front seven is common practice for this franchise in the first round.
It’s been a while since the Steelers took a defensive lineman in the first round, however, and that could change in the 2025 NFL Draft, which is absolutely loaded in that position group. Deone Walker had a breakout year for Kentucky last year with 7.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss. Those numbers make almost no sense when you consider he’s listed at a whopping 6-foot-6, 348 pounds.