2025 NFL mock draft: Entire first round mock draft predictions
15. Los Angeles Chargers: Princely Umanmeilen, DL, Ole Miss
The Los Angeles Chargers are going to be a team that almost maddeningly skips offensive skill talent in the first round under Jim Harbaugh. At least, that’s what I’m predicting. We know Harbaugh’s philosophy is to always win in the trenches first, so here he goes after Ole Miss defensive lineman/edge player Princely Umanmeilen.
The Florida transfer has put his pass rush skills on display the last couple of seasons but is still seeking that true breakout season. If he has it this year at Ole Miss, he could end up being a top-15 pick with his blend of length, strength, and athletic traits. He’s scheme/position versatile.
16. Jacksonville Jaguars: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss
The Jacksonville Jaguars were one of the NFL’s most disappointing teams last season, and that was after an 8-3 start. There was a clear emphasis on upgrading the defense in Jacksonville this offseason, and it was desperately needed. They hired Ryan Nielsen as their new defensive coordinator, but Nielsen needs the Jaguars to continue adding talent on the defensive front next offseason.
Walter Nolen is another talented player who transferred to Ole Miss this offseason from the Texas A&M program. He had 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks last season and could end up being one of the most disruptive interior linemen in the SEC this coming season. Adding him could help open things up for the EDGE talent in Jacksonville.