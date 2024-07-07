2025 NFL mock draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions
The 2024 NFL and college football seasons are nearly upon us. Soon, fans will be hitting the sticks and playing the brand-new College Football video game title, dreaming of College Football Gameday on Saturday followed by Red Zone on Sunday. We’re closing the gap, folks. For now, we have 2025 NFL mock draft predictions to satisfy our football appetites as we look through some of the best prospects in the country, some of the top needs for every NFL team, and just generally have fun with the rare instance of all 32 teams still having their first-round picks.
For this 2025 NFL mock draft, we're using the latest Pro Football Focus roster rankings as the overall NFL Draft order. So if you hate where your favorite team is picking, you can't blame us this time. We also pulled from PFF's top roster needs to make some of these selections and fill some roster gaps. With all of that in mind, let's take a look at the latest entire first-round 2025 NFL mock draft predictions as the football season closes in.
2025 NFL mock draft: Panthers, Raiders land new franchise QBs
1. Denver Broncos: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee
The Denver Broncos are considered to have the worst roster in the NFL right now according to Pro Football Focus, which I don't know if I would agree with. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but did the Broncos really get this much worse from the team that won eight games last season?
At any rate, unless Bo Nix is an absolute catastrophe, I don’t know that we’ll see the Broncos move on after just one season. The former Oregon star has been receiving rave reviews so far this offseason. One area that could get some attention from the Broncos next offseason is the edge position, which features two key starters entering contract years in 2024: Baron Browning and Jonathon Cooper.
The Broncos go after arguably the best overall player on the board in Tennessee’s James Pearce, who could be a foundation piece on the defensive side of the ball. As of right now, this doesn’t look like the best draft to have the #1 overall pick if you’re not taking a QB, but we could see the Broncos go for a defensive star like this or even an offensive tackle with Garett Bolles slated to hit free agency in 2025 as well.
2. New York Giants: Carson Beck, QB, Georgia
I wouldn’t be shocked if we see some major, wholesale changes with the New York Giants after this season. Some of the stuff we’ve seen in the offseason edition of Hard Knocks leads me to believe that Joe Schoen might be in over his head as the GM of this team, but we’ll see what the season brings.
The Giants have one of the most questionable starting QB situations in the entire league right now with Daniel Jones as the presumptive starter and Drew Lock there in case of emergency. Those two guys both came into the league in 2019 and both have shown some signs of promise, though Jones is the one with the hefty contract.
If the Giants are picking 2nd overall next year, they’re going to be in the QB market, plain and simple.