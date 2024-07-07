2025 NFL mock draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions
19. Los Angeles Rams: Conner Weigman, QB, Texas A&M
All throughout the 2025 offseason, we’ve been speculating about the possibility that the Los Angeles Rams could go after a franchise QB of the future early in the 2025 NFL Draft. This mock draft scenario has another new name joining Sean McVay’s crew – Texas A&M star Conner Weigman.
This idea came about recently from ESPN’s Matt Miller, and I like it a lot. We've looked at scenarios with the Rams taking Penn State's Drew Allar in the first round, Texas QB Quinn Ewers, and now Weigman joins the fun.
Even though he was injured for a good majority of last season, the talent has never been in question with Wiegman. He’s a former 5-star prospect and one of the most coveted quarterback recruits in recent years. He completed nearly 69 percent of his throws last year with eight touchdowns, matching what he threw as a freshman in just five games.
We need a bigger sample from Weigman, but he could ride a big year into the 1st round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
20. Green Bay Packers: Tacario Davis, CB, Arizona
The Green Bay Packers have one of the most exciting young rosters in the NFL, but the biggest question mark for them in 2024 is at the cornerback position. And even that position group includes some big-time talent with former first-round pick Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes.
But how much can the Packers really rely on either of those guys going forward? Stokes, in particular, has only appeared in 12 games the last two seasons. The fact that the Packers didn’t do anything to upgrade cornerback in the 2024 offseason is still one of the bigger shocks of the offseason.
But they get another 1st-round player at the position here in Tacario Davis, a rare 6-foot-4 cornerback prospect who won’t turn 21 until his first NFL preseason. He’s got the type of length you covet at the position and the ball skills to go with it. The Packers would be going back-to-back Wildcats if this scenario plays out after taking offensive lineman Jordan Morgan out of Arizona in 2024.