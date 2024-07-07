2025 NFL mock draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions
23. Buffalo Bills: Evan Stewart, WR, Oregon
It’s not going to be a seamless transition this year at wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are moving on from both Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs at wide receiver, so quarterback Josh Allen is going to have to do his part to raise the tide for everyone else so it doesn’t feel like the Bills are taking such a step back.
Even though Buffalo added Keon Coleman in the 2024 NFL Draft, we could see them go right back to the wide receiver well in 2025 and pick up someone like Oregon’s Evan Stewart. Stewart is transferring to Oregon after spending the last two seasons at Texas A&M where Conner Weigman obviously dealt with injuries. Now, he is hoping to take over the role vacated by recently departed Troy Franklin and prove his separation skills are WR1 worthy in the 2025 NFL Draft class.
Adding a player like Stewart to go with Keon Coleman could be outstanding for Buffalo’s offense.
24. Dallas Cowboys: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
This is a pick I had in my last 2025 NFL mock draft and I still like it quite a bit. There are obviously a lot of other directions the Dallas Cowboys could go here but getting a big-time running back prospect wouldn’t be the worst idea for them. The Cowboys brought back Ezekiel Elliott this year but nobody should be expecting that to last beyond the 2024 season.
Dallas lands a three-down stud in Quinshon Judkins here who is transferring to Ohio State from Ole Miss, where he racked up over 3,000 yards from scrimmage the last two years. He’s going to be splitting time in that backfield at Ohio State, but that could actually end up being a good thing for his professional projections since he’s already had nearly 600 touches in the last two seasons.