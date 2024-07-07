2025 NFL mock draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions
25. Cincinnati Bengals: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
The wide receiver position is going to be an area to watch for the Cincinnati Bengals this year. The team has already said goodbye to Tyler Boyd, who left in free agency to go reunite with Brian Callahan in Tennessee. The clock is ticking with Tee Higgins as well, so who else is going to step up for Cincinnati at this position group along with Ja’Marr Chase?
Although there are some options on the roster in Trenton Irwin, Andrei Iosivas, Charlie Jones, and third-round pick Jermaine Burton, the Bengals could reset here a little bit in 2025 and add a player like Emeka Egbuka, the latest in a long line of Ohio State receivers with 1st-round NFL ability.
Egbuka isn’t the same type of player as someone like Marvin Harrison Jr., but he’s going to be able to come in and contribute right away at the NFL level. The Bengals need to keep this position group fully stocked.
26. Houston Texans: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona
For a team like the Houston Texans, the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is going to feel like such a luxury. This is a team that has really done a great job of loading up through the draft and free agency in recent years, and the progression of everyone on the roster is going to give them ultimate flexibility in next year’s 1st round just like they had in 2023.
One way the Texans can’t really go wrong is by supporting CJ Stroud any way they possibly can. They’ve loaded up at wide receiver recently, and while there is always the chance of resetting at the skill positions offensively, keeping the offensive line loaded up is not a bad idea at all.
The Arizona Wildcats had a 1st-rond player on their offensive line this year in Jordan Morgan, who was taken right around this range by the Green Bay Packers. Here, the Texans get Jonah Savaiinaea, a starting right tackle who could project to either guard or tackle at the NFL level. He didn’t allow a single sack last year at Arizona and was one of the team’s top-graded run blockers.