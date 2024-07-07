2025 NFL mock draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions
29. New York Jets: Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State
The safety position didn’t have a bunch of coveted first-round players in the 2024 NFL Draft class, but here we’ve got a couple of safeties going back-to-back in the later portion of the first round. The New York Jets have one of the best overall secondaries in the NFL but they are going to have players getting poached year after year at that position group, including in 2024 when Jordan Whitehead left to return to the Buccaneers.
Ashtyn Davis and Chuck Clark are unrestricted free agents in 2025 for the Jets so this position group could be an area of emphasis in 2025, and it could be an area where the Jets look to go a cheaper route thanks to so many other areas of the roster commanding significant attention.
By the way, what’s this team’s QB situation going to be beyond this season?
Kevin Winston is an ascending player at Penn State with all the tools to be a first-round pick in the right situation.
30. Philadelphia Eagles: Xavier Nwankpa, S, Iowa
Three safeties back-to-back-to-back?
Now we’re just talking crazy.
The Philadelphia Eagles make Iowa’s Xavier Nwankpa the third straight safety off the board as they continue to revamp the secondary for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. The Eagles’ secondary was an abomination last year and that’s why we saw them go out and get Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean with their first two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Now, the revamping of the defensive backfield continues with a highly intriguing player who has yet to appear in one of my offseason mock drafts, but someone who is a former big-time recruit with outstanding range, athleticism, and playmaking skills.
Vic Fangio likes players coming from that Iowa defense coached by Phil Parker and Nwankpa is someone who could be a great value for the Eagles at this stage of round one.