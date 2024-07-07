2025 NFL mock draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions
31. Kansas City Chiefs: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State
The rich get richer.
There’s not much the Kansas City Chiefs lack on their roster right now, but the interior defensive line getting better would open things up for their tremendous talent off the edge, including two recent first-round picks (George Karlaftis, Felix Anudike-Uzomah). The Chiefs have the biggest star on the interior defensive line in the league right now in Chris Jones, and the presence of Jones could make life a lot easier on a young player like Tyleik Williams trying to come in and make his way.
Not only can Williams break through the line of scrimmage and disrupt plays that way (10 tackles for loss last year) but he knows how to get his hands up in throwing lanes. He has nine career passes batted including five last year.
32. San Francisco 49ers: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
The San Francisco 49ers close out the first round of this 2025 NFL mock draft with a pretty big steal if he ends up falling this far. At least for where JT Tuimoloau’s stock is right now, this might be a bit of a shocker. Listed at 6-foot-5, 269 pounds, Tuimoloau is one of a wide variety of Ohio State defensive players who looks like he’s going to be a stud at the NFL level.
He’s got 22.0 tackles for loss and 11.0 sacks in his first three years with the Buckeyes, and despite the fact that he’s been productive, it still feels like we’re waiting for his true “breakout” moment. Regardless of what he does statistically this year, it feels like we can bank on Tuimoloau being a coveted player by NFL teams and the 49ers would probably be glad to scoop him up late in the 1st round.