2025 NFL mock draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions
3. Carolina Panthers: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
If the Carolina Panthers are in this position yet again in the 2025 offseason, it’s going to be time to start wondering if Bryce Young is a viable option. And if they have a shot to go and get Shedeur Sanders, the discussion could intensify.
Although it’s not exactly the best possible comparison you can receive, some view Sanders as comparable to the likes of Geno Smith. The more recent version of Smith, of course. And there are a lot of elements to Sanders’ game that you can’t help but like. He didn’t make a ton of mistakes last year at Colorado, his first year playing at a high level of D1 football after spending two years with the Jackson State program.
In this 2025 NFL mock draft scenario, Dave Canales – who helped Geno Smith resurrect his career with the Seahawks – gets the chance to work with a potentially comparable player and build around him.
4. New England Patriots: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
The New England Patriots could go after an offensive tackle here, although they do have some options on the roster to work with as potential future starters to protect Drake Maye’s blind side. No matter what, they’re in range to get a high-impact player from next year’s class and Will Johnson is exactly that.
Johnson would give the Patriots another young cornerback to pair up with Christian Gonzalez on the outside and boost a cornerback group that didn’t have a single player with more than one interception last season. Johnson has seven interceptions in his first two years at Michigan and has drawn some comparisons to Pat Surtain II as an overall prospect.